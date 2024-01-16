Online Ordering Available!
6th Borough Bagels 1617 Harrison Ave NW
Food
Sandwiches
- Morning Sandwich
local egg, cheddar or American on choice of bagel$8.00
- Good Morning Sandwich
local egg, cheddar or American, bacon or sausage on choice of bagel$10.00
- Lox Sandwich
cream cheese, red onions, capers, lox on choice of bagel. served open-faced$13.00
- Whitefish Salad Sandwich
cream cheese, whitefish salad, red onions, chives, cucumber on choice of bagel$12.00
- Oly Old School Sandwich
RC Provisions pastrami, swiss, spicy brown mustard, kewpie mayo, pickle on choice of bagel$12.50
- Westside Sandwich
turkey, bacon, scallion schmear, roasted tomato, greens on choice of bagel$12.00
- Veggie Sandwich
veggie schmear or hummus, cucumber, roasted tomato, greens, red onion on choice of bagel$10.50
- PB&J Sandwich
organic peanut butter, Johnson's berry jam on choice$6.00
- Jambon
french ham, Kerrygold butter, gruyere$11.00
- Classic
choice of schmear, choice of bagel$4.00
- Euro
butter, flaky sea salt on choice of bagel$3.50
6th Borough Bagels Location and Hours
(360) 359-7533
Open now • Closes at 2PM